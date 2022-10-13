AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $29.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,824,000.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $740.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.04.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

