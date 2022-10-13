Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 40,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.60. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

