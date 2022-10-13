Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives $630.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $630.00.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $5.00 on Monday. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

Harbour Energy Dividend Announcement

About Harbour Energy

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.