Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) PT at $46.64

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

