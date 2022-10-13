Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) PT at $40.27

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Corning has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after acquiring an additional 254,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

