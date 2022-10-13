ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $73.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $76.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,474 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

