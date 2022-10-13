Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Target Price at $93.80

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $1,428,051.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,068.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 17,375 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $1,428,051.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,068.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $481,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,244,325.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,574 shares of company stock worth $7,046,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $5,134,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.