Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $229.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
