Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $229.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $74.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.