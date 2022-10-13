Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives $1,098.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,126.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCXLF. Investec cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,331 ($16.08) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Hiscox Price Performance

HCXLF stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

