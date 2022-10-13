Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives $325.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Legal & General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Legal & General Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.