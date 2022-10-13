Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $4.50

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.15 to $4.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.82.

Tilray Stock Performance

TLRY opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,574,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,130,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Tilray by 320.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Tilray by 57.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

