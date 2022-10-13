Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $144.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Twin Disc Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 6.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 152,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading

