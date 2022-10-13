Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Stock Performance
Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $144.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Twin Disc
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.