Morgan Stanley Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $350.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $383.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $333.33 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $286.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $217.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $675.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a one year low of $206.86 and a one year high of $414.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.22 and a 200 day moving average of $275.51.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,138,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

