Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

NYSE:RCUS opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.66. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.