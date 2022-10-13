JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $48.50

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.
Truist Financial Stock Down 0.8 %
TFC opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
