JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $48.50

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

TFC opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

