JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $23.50

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.50 to $23.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

RF stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

