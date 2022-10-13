Analysts Set Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT at $327.42

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $327.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,513 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $203.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.51. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

