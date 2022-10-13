Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target at $74.50

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $57.94 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

