Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $12.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 135,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 461,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 72,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

