Analysts Set Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Target Price at $218.20

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Soitec from €240.00 ($244.90) to €195.00 ($198.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Soitec from €280.00 ($285.71) to €270.00 ($275.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Soitec from €230.00 ($234.69) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Soitec Stock Performance

Shares of SLOIY opened at $77.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

