BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $128.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $61.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

