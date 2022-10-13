Analysts Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Price Target at $109.05

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:DQ opened at $49.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.77% and a return on equity of 45.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 128,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,037,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

