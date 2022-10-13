CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives $33.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTS in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

CTS Stock Down 2.4 %

CTS stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 0.75.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently -23.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 119.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in CTS in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CTS in the second quarter worth $56,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

