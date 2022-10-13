Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $34.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

CEQP opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.43 and a beta of 2.58. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,871.43%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

