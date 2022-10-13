Analysts Set Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Price Target at $793.33

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $793.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDSCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LDSCY opened at $6.04 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

(Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.