Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

FUSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $2.22 on Monday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.89 and a quick ratio of 17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

Insider Transactions at Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,647.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon bought 44,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at $114,492. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

