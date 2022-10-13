Brokerages Set Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Target Price at $33.25

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEBO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $828.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 62.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.