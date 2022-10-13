Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $56.50 to $48.50. The stock traded as low as $42.23 and last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 255677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TFC. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Truist Financial Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.
Truist Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
