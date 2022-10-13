Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $56.50 to $48.50. The stock traded as low as $42.23 and last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 255677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TFC. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Truist Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 229,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.