Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was down 6.1% on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $25.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 486,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,352,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.
PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,750 shares of company stock worth $3,111,454 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.00.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
