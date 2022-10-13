BCE (TSE:BCE) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$69.00 to C$65.50. The company traded as low as C$57.01 and last traded at C$57.80, with a volume of 1078638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$57.70.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays boosted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.88.

BCE Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$51.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.95.

BCE Announces Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.5699998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 114.33%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

