Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $40.50 to $35.50. The stock traded as low as $29.58 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 1575558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.84.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.