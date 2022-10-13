Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $40.50 to $35.50. The stock traded as low as $29.58 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 1575558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.