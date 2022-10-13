AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 450,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 17,499,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -75.39%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 78,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 4,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.