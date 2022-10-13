Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $14.83. Expro Group shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 512 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $226,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $39,892.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $226,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,428.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Expro Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Expro Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 210,257 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expro Group by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

