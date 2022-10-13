Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $9.12. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 2,024 shares changing hands.

TWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,597 shares of company stock valued at $606,337. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Trading Up 0.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

