Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 1372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZWS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,136,000 after purchasing an additional 393,392 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,129,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,658 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,765,000 after acquiring an additional 380,329 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 15.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 343,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,483,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.