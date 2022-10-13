Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $24.00. The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 2136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 213,140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,798,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after acquiring an additional 146,775 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 284,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

