ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $510.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ASML traded as low as $407.26 and last traded at $407.36, with a volume of 10044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $421.89.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after buying an additional 579,419 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 90,201.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,240,000 after purchasing an additional 244,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

