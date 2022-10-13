Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 24823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

Get Western Union alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $26,384,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after purchasing an additional 898,992 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.