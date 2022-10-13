Block (NYSE:SQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $58.00. The company traded as low as $53.13 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 50130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,503,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $2,192,670.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $30,503,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,330 shares of company stock valued at $25,277,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block Trading Up 5.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Block by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Block by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 47.6% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.69 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.