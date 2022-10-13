International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $34.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. International Paper traded as low as $30.74 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 12441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.11.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

