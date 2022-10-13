International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $34.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. International Paper traded as low as $30.74 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 12441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.11.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

