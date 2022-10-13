FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $254.00 to $196.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies traded as low as $169.76 and last traded at $170.03, with a volume of 2080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.69.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.45.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.14.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

