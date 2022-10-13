FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $36.00. The stock traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 6163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXA. Morgan Stanley cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

