Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

