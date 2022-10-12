AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Oct 22 Dividend of $0.12 on November 9th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a oct 22 dividend on Monday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

