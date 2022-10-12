Presidio Capital Management LLC Acquires 644 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.2% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $112.83 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day moving average of $173.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

