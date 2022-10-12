Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

