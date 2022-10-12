Hoylecohen LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,782 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $112.83 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.85 and its 200 day moving average is $173.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

