Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 13,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.74.

NYSE:MA opened at $286.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $276.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.