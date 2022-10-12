Aries Wealth Management Takes $217,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after buying an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.83 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.