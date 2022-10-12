Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $332,000 in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $541.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $227.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

